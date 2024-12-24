Goga Bitadze ejected after going for Kristaps Porzingis’ neck

Goga Bitadze was ejected on Monday night following an altercation with Kristaps Porzingis in the Orlando Magic’s 108-104 win over the Boston Celtics.

The Magic were leading 103-93 with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter, and Bitadze and teammate Jalen Suggs had only entered the game a minute earlier. The Magic challenged a foul call that said Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had fouled Derrick White in a 3-pointer. An altercation broke out, and Porzingis was arguing with Jalen Suggs when Bitadze stepped in. Bitadze grabbed towards Porzingis’ throat before the altercation was broken up. Suggs even pushed Porzingis away.

It seems like Goga Bitadze sort of went for Kristaps Porzingis’ neck, who was arguing with Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/dOxEXZPkMK — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) December 24, 2024

There was an all-time moment afterwards when Bitadze began taunting Porzingis, thinking the Celtics big man had been ejected. Instead, it was actually Bitadze who had been tossed.

Goga Bitadze taunting Kristaps after thinking he got ejected just to find out the one getting ejected was himself 😭😭😭 All time Shaqtin’ A Fool moment.pic.twitter.com/XSzl81WCxo — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) December 24, 2024

Porzingis and Suggs both got technical fouls, but that’s nothing compared to the ejection for Bitadze.

Bitadze had 8 points, 9 points, 2 blocks and 2 steals at the time of his ejection. This isn’t the first time he’s been involved in a bizarre incident.