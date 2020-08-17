Gordon Hayward limps off court after twisting ankle

Gordon Hayward limped off the court after rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the Boston Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Hayward was battling with Joel Embiid for a rebound under the basket after Philly’s Josh Richardson missed a 3-pointer. Hayward leaped for the ball and came down awkwardly on his right foot. His ankle seemed to twist badly.

Gordon Hayward being helped off the court after appearing to injure his ankle. pic.twitter.com/ePanph0cwZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 18, 2020

Boston took a timeout and Hayward was not on the floor when the fourth quarter action resumed. Instead, Marcus Smart was in the game.

Hayward had 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals in 34 minutes prior to leaving the game. Hayward is in his third season with Boston and averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He’s almost three years removed from the devastating leg injury he suffered in his first game ever with Boston.