Report: Gordon Hayward wants to join Pacers

Gordon Hayward appears to know where he wants to go in free agency.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hayward is “fully focused” on joining the Indiana Pacers in free agency. The veteran forward was born in Indianapolis and played college basketball at nearby Butler.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported that the Celtics are aware of Hayward’s desire to join the Pacers and are engaged in sign-and-trade negotiations with Indiana. That deal would involve Myles Turner. However, the Celtics want T.J. Warren or Victor Oladipo, while the Pacers only want to part with Doug McDermott. The Pacers would need to work out a sign-and-trade to get Hayward given the cap situation.

Hayward declined his option with the Celtics and is clearly set on a homecoming. It makes sense after a couple difficult years in Boston, and he’s clearly soured on staying there. Ultimately, though, the Pacers are at Danny Ainge’s mercy here in trade negotiations. We will see how badly they want Hayward.