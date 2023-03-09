Grizzlies provide new update on Ja Morant

After being away from the Memphis Grizzlies for the last two games, Ja Morant is set to miss more time.

The Grizzlies announced on Wednesday that Morant will remain away from the team for “at least” the next four games, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The All-Star guard was initially suspended by the team for a minimum of two games after flashed a gun during an Instagram Live video (see here). Morant himself has since said that he is seeking help for his behavior.

Memphis has lost both games in Morant’s absence, allowing the Sacramento Kings to overtake them for the No. 2 seed in the West. They will play Golden State, Dallas (twice), and Miami next, all games that Morant is now set to miss. His earliest opportunity to return to action (according to the team-provided timeline) will come on March 17 against San Antonio.

The good news for Morant is that it appears he has escaped legal trouble over the gun incident. But the bad news is that he could still be facing significant punishment from the NBA.