Grizzlies trying to cut down on players’ nightlife on road

The Memphis Grizzlies recognized that some of their players are vulnerable and have apparently taken steps to reduce temptations.

In an article published on Thursday about Ja Morant, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and Sam Amick said that the Grizzlies are trying to avoid spending nights in glitzy cities.

The two reported that the Grizzlies have left more road cities “immediately after the game instead of staying overnight.”

The team reportedly is considering “additional accountability measures.”

These details have been reported in response to what’s going on with Morant.

Morant was suspended eight games by the NBA for showing himself holding a gun during a recent Instagram video. That video was just one example of negative behavior involving Morant or his circle.

Beyond the Morant matter, the Grizzlies are noted for having a very young roster. They have just one player older than 27 — Steven Adams. Adams even had warned Morant prior to the gun video.

Measures like not spending nights in certain cities can help, but they shouldn’t be necessary. Players are professional athletes and should be trusted to behave like responsible adults. But when your star player is 23 like Morant, sometimes preventative babysitting measures need to be taken.