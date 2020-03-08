Grizzlies sign rookie Jontay Porter to multi-year deal

The Memphis Grizzlies are making an under-the-radar move that could pay dividends down the line.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies have signed rookie forward Jontay Porter to a multi-year contract. Porter has suffered two knee injuries, but the one-time projected lottery pick is expected to be ready for next season.

Jontay Porter, a rookie F/C out of Missouri, has signed a multi-year deal with the Grizzlies, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Porter rehabbed two separate knee injuries, but has progressed well and is expected to be ready for training camp next season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2020

The younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Jontay averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his lone season at Missouri. He missed his entire sophomore season and went undrafted after tearing his MCL and ACL twice in the span of six months. He’s a real talent, and the Grizzlies are buying low on him.