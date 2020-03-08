pixel 1
Sunday, March 8, 2020

Grizzlies sign rookie Jontay Porter to multi-year deal

March 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

Michael Porter Jr Jontay

The Memphis Grizzlies are making an under-the-radar move that could pay dividends down the line.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies have signed rookie forward Jontay Porter to a multi-year contract. Porter has suffered two knee injuries, but the one-time projected lottery pick is expected to be ready for next season.

The younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Jontay averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his lone season at Missouri. He missed his entire sophomore season and went undrafted after tearing his MCL and ACL twice in the span of six months. He’s a real talent, and the Grizzlies are buying low on him.


