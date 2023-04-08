Grizzlies get bad injury news on key player ahead of playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies will be down a second key player in the postseason after getting some bad news on Saturday.

Grizzlies center Steven Adams will miss the postseason due to a knee injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Adams has not played since January, and the injury has not responded to treatment well enough to get him back on the court.

ESPN Sources: Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is likely to miss the postseason with his injured right knee. Adams, who underwent a stem cell injection a month ago, has been out with a PCL sprain since late January. pic.twitter.com/VtMnKhlHFq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2023

Even though the Grizzlies have been playing without Adams for some time, this is a blow to them. Fellow forward Brandon Clarke is also out for the season, meaning Memphis’ frontcourt depth will be heavily tested throughout the postseason. That may not be an issue early on, but it could become one if the second-seeded Grizzlies progress into the latter stages of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Grizzlies have been hot lately, going 12-5 in the month of March to solidify their playoff positioning. Ultimately, they will go as far as Ja Morant — and Dillon Brooks’ spite — can take them.