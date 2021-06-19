Power goes out during Game 6 of Hawks-76ers series

The lights went out on the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers late in Friday’s Game 6.

Just after the 76ers inbounded the ball in a tight game with about two minutes left, the arena lights at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena abruptly went out, leaving both teams on the court in the dark.

As the problem was being fixed, fans had fun by using the lights on their cell phones to light things up a bit.

Trae literally shut the lights out in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/nOI6p5umWA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2021

Fortunately, the issue was fixed quickly. It happened at a pivotal moment in the game, just after Trae Young hit a desperation three at the end of the shot clock to pull the Hawks within a point. Just before that, there had been an on-court scuffle.