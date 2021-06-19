Power goes out during Game 6 of Hawks-76ers series
The lights went out on the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers late in Friday’s Game 6.
Just after the 76ers inbounded the ball in a tight game with about two minutes left, the arena lights at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena abruptly went out, leaving both teams on the court in the dark.
TAKER pic.twitter.com/mFmQS1AjTm
— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 19, 2021
As the problem was being fixed, fans had fun by using the lights on their cell phones to light things up a bit.
Trae literally shut the lights out in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/nOI6p5umWA
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2021
Fortunately, the issue was fixed quickly. It happened at a pivotal moment in the game, just after Trae Young hit a desperation three at the end of the shot clock to pull the Hawks within a point. Just before that, there had been an on-court scuffle.