Hawks pull off epic 94-foot alley-oop to beat the buzzer

Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews on Monday sent in his unofficial bid to become the Atlanta Falcons’ next backup quarterback.

The Hawks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in an inter-conference matchup at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. A dunk from T-Wolves center Naz Reid cut the Hawks’ lead to 85-82 with 1.2 seconds left in the third quarter.

Mathews seemed to channel his inner Michael Penix Jr. with his inbound pass. He cocked the ball back like a QB and threw a perfect touchdown pass to Jalen Johnson right underneath the rim on the other end of the court. Johnson completed the highlight by finishing the alley-oop with some flair.

Here’s a better angle to appreciate Mathews’ insane fullcourt throw.

Garrison got that QB1 in him 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5EOS7yHW4K — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 24, 2024

Mathews could do no wrong on Monday against the Timberwolves. He scored 25 points off the bench on 7/8 shooting from three-point range in the 117-104 Hawks win.

Aside from flashing his cannon for an arm, Mathews also showed off his defensive abilities with a big-time swat on four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

What a block by Garrison ☝️ pic.twitter.com/axG4rhLJTS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 24, 2024

The Penix era has started off on a good note for the Falcons. But if things don’t work out, Mathews may deserve at least a try-out.