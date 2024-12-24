 Skip to main content
Hawks pull off epic 94-foot alley-oop to beat the buzzer

December 23, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Atlanta HawksGarrison Mathews

Hawks guard Garrison Mathews throwing a fullcourt alley-oop

Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews on Monday sent in his unofficial bid to become the Atlanta Falcons’ next backup quarterback.

The Hawks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in an inter-conference matchup at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. A dunk from T-Wolves center Naz Reid cut the Hawks’ lead to 85-82 with 1.2 seconds left in the third quarter.

Mathews seemed to channel his inner Michael Penix Jr. with his inbound pass. He cocked the ball back like a QB and threw a perfect touchdown pass to Jalen Johnson right underneath the rim on the other end of the court. Johnson completed the highlight by finishing the alley-oop with some flair.

Here’s a better angle to appreciate Mathews’ insane fullcourt throw.

Mathews could do no wrong on Monday against the Timberwolves. He scored 25 points off the bench on 7/8 shooting from three-point range in the 117-104 Hawks win.

Aside from flashing his cannon for an arm, Mathews also showed off his defensive abilities with a big-time swat on four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

The Penix era has started off on a good note for the Falcons. But if things don’t work out, Mathews may deserve at least a try-out.

