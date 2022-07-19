Hawks adding well-known former All-Star to their front office

Atlanta Hawks fans will be pleased about their team’s latest hire.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Hawks are finalizing the hire of ex-NBA sharpshooter Kyle Korver to their front office.

Korver, 41, played for 17 seasons in the NBA, including five in Atlanta from 2012 to 2017. He was a beloved Hawk, making the All-Star team in 2015, a year that was also the winningest season in Hawks franchise history. Korver is remembered as one of the most accurate, productive three-point shooters to ever play in the league — his 2,450 career triples rank fifth all-time, and his 42.9 percent career mark from deep ranks tenth.

Since retiring as a player, Korver had served as a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets. Now he is set to join a Hawks front office that is run by one of his old contemporaries in the NBA.