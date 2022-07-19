 Skip to main content
Hawks adding well-known former All-Star to their front office

July 19, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Trae Young in warmups

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young warms up prior to game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks fans will be pleased about their team’s latest hire.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Hawks are finalizing the hire of ex-NBA sharpshooter Kyle Korver to their front office.

Korver, 41, played for 17 seasons in the NBA, including five in Atlanta from 2012 to 2017. He was a beloved Hawk, making the All-Star team in 2015, a year that was also the winningest season in Hawks franchise history. Korver is remembered as one of the most accurate, productive three-point shooters to ever play in the league — his 2,450 career triples rank fifth all-time, and his 42.9 percent career mark from deep ranks tenth.

Since retiring as a player, Korver had served as a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets. Now he is set to join a Hawks front office that is run by one of his old contemporaries in the NBA.

