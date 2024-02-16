Heat adding former first-round pick after contract buyout

The toughest, meanest, nastiest team in the NBA is adding more depth.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday that veteran guard Delon Wright is set to sign with the Miami Heat. The news comes amid Wright (making $8.2 million this season) agreeing to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards.

Wright, 31, was a first-round draft pick back in 2015 (No. 20 overall). He has carved out a journeyman career for himself, playing for Toronto, Memphis, Dallas, Detroit, Sacramento, Atlanta, and Washington. Wright averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 assists in under 14 minutes a game this year for the Wizards.

Point guard has been an area of need this year for the Heat, who lost Gabe Vincent as a free agent and traded Kyle Lowry at the deadline. Backcourt pieces Terry Rozier, who was acquired by Miami in the Lowry deal, and Josh Richardson are also currently nursing injuries. On top of that, fellow guard Dru Smith is out for the season after suffering an unusual in-game injury.

Wright, the brother of former Miami Heat champion Dorell Wright, should offer strong on-ball defense, secondary playmaking, and workable spot-up shooting off the bench for the 30-25 Heat coming out of the All-Star break.