Heat pull incredibly confident move ahead of Game 7

If the Miami Heat have any doubts about whether they will be able to stave off a historic collapse by winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston, they are not showing it.

The Heat are in Boston for Monday’s decisive Game 7, with the team trying to salvage the series after being up 3-0. That clearly is not playing on their minds, however. Per Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640, the Heat have already scheduled their charter plane to take the team to Denver for the NBA Finals, not back to Miami.

The Heat have a flight scheduled to Denver, not Miami, after the game tonight, per FAA records. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 29, 2023

This is not necessarily an odd move, and it is not as if a flight plan cannot quickly be devised if the trip to Denver proves unnecessary. Still, there is no questioning where the Heat envision themselves going after Monday’s game.

As confident as the team is, there are definitely some reasons for the Heat to be wary heading into Game 7.