Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade deadline to complete a potential deal.

Hardaway Jr., 30, is in Year 2 of a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavs. After missing much of last season with a broken foot, Hardaway Jr. has found his mojo again this season with 14.0 points per contest on 36.6 percent from three-point land. That has been important production for Dallas with Dorian Finney-Smith currently injured.

Miami is already plenty familiar with the Hardaway clan, as Tim Hardaway Sr., Hardaway Jr.’s father and a recent inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame, was a Heat franchise great. The elder Hardaway made two All-Star appearances and three All-NBA teams during his time with Miami from 1996 to 2001, eventually getting his No. 10 jersey retired by the Heat.

With Jimmy Butler more than capable of playing the 4, Hardaway Jr. could be a dynamic addition on the wing alongside Tyler Herro. Miami has also explored the possibility of trading for a younger player to fill that spot.