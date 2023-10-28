 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 28, 2023

Heat in compliance with NBA rules despite resting Jimmy Butler 3 games in

October 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jimmy Butler holds the ball

Apr 19, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during game two of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are resting star forward Jimmy Butler just three games into the regular season, but they are in compliance with the NBA’s new rules on resting players despite this.

At first glance, resting a player three games into the regular season would seem to be the type of thing the league’s new rules are designed to prevent. However, the Heat checked in with the league and, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, are in compliance.

Ultimately, the Heat are fully within their rights to rest Butler on Saturday night. They are playing back-to-back road games, and Friday’s game was nationally televised. The Heat would have been in trouble had they rested Butler for that one, but he played the full game.

The NBA has taken an active role in trying to minimize load management this season, but there will still be situations where veteran stars will sit out without the teams being punished. This case appears to be one of them.

Article Tags

Jimmy ButlerMiami Heat
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus