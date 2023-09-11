 Skip to main content
NBA set to pass new load management rules

September 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Adam Silver speaking

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is seeking to curb load management, especially among star players, with a new set of rules that are likely to be passed this week.

The NBA Competition Committee has recommended stricter guidelines regarding resting players during nationally televised games, as well as resting multiple star players at once. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, teams will be subject to significant financial penalties for violating these rules.

The league plans to define a “star” as a player that has made either an All-Star team or All-NBA team at least once in the previous three seasons.

The NBA has long sought to curb load management. Teams prefer to manage the workloads of their leading players, which can lead to stars sitting out games, some of them significant ones. Some stars are very resistant to that, but older players are increasingly subjected to the treatment.

Notable players will still be rested under the new policy, assuming it passes. However, the league’s hope is that the decisions are more staggered and come in less prominent games.

