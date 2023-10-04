Heat ‘uncomfortable’ with Jimmy Butler emo haircut?

Jimmy Butler evoked all kinds of responses for his 2023 media day haircut. Apparently, not everyone within the Miami Heat organization found Butler’s antics amusing on Monday.

Butler showed up at the Kaseya Center looking like the missing member of “My Chemical Romance.” His emo look was truly something to behold (video here).

Social media had a field day with memes and reactions to Butler’s unconventional appearance. But according to Grind City Media’s Mike Wallace, a vast majority of the Heat organization was allegedly “uncomfortable” with the media day hijinks. Wallace spoke about the internal discord during a recent appearance on the “Jessica Benson Show.”

“98.9% of the Miami Heat organization was totally uncomfortable with what Jimmy Butler was doing yesterday. Like, this is so anti-Miami Heat culture, what we stand for,” Wallace said.

Long time Heat reporter Mike Wallace @MyMikeCheck explains how Jimmy Butler's "emo" act probably seriously pissed off the organization. And, with Miami missing on every trade target, plus Jimmy wearing out his welcome… he could be on the trade block sooner than later imo pic.twitter.com/ygFw46Iill — CelticsForum0 (@CelticsForum0) October 3, 2023

Wallace currently reports on the Memphis Grizzlies, but he also spent four years covering the LeBron James-Heat era for ESPN.

Wallace recounted one huge controversy when James arrived — his headband. Heat president Pat Riley reportedly did not allow the use of headbands before James came to town, which caused quite a stir back in 2010. Butler’s hairdo is clearly at a different level.

Butler also had a memorable haircut during last season’s media day. It looks like the 6-time All-Star is making it a yearly tradition — one that is potentially rubbing some Heat execs the wrong way.