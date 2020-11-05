Heat open to trading Tyler Herro for Jrue Holiday?

Jrue Holiday is now very much available for trade, and the Miami Heat may be able to put together one of the most competitive packages for him.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing Holiday in trade talks. Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel added in response that Miami may possibly put guard phenom Tyler Herro in play to acquire Holiday. Winderman notes Miami’s “seize-the-moment” mindset.

Have addressed this before as a very good fit for the Heat. And, yes, even if it would possibly mean putting Herro in play. Heat are in a seize-the-moment moment. https://t.co/OFbIUABQmg — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 4, 2020

Holiday, 30, is under contract for 2020-21 with a player option for 2021-22. He is a known commodity as one of the better two-way guards in the league right now. The former All-Star averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last season.

Still, there is a very strong argument for holding onto Herro. At just 20 years old, Herro has already shown legitimate star potential and played a big role in Miami’s surprise run to the NBA Finals this year. He is also an extremely marketable personality and can’t even hit restricted free agency until 2023.

The opportunity cost of parting with a young budding superstar for what may very well be a rental player in Holiday could be massive and ultimately very regrettable. The Heat will have to determine if rolling the dice like that for a better shot at a championship right now is worth it.