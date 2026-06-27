Update emerges on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers after blockbuster trade

The Miami Heat will not have to pay any further tax for Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Miami will not be taking on any of Antetokounmpo’s brothers, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Friday on “Mason & Ireland.” Despite Antetokounmpo playing with his brothers on the Milwaukee Bucks , Shelburne says that will not be continuing on the Heat.

Last week, the Heat made a major blockbuster trade for the former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo. They also took on Antetokounmpo’s longtime Bucks teammate Bobby Portis in the deal and had to send out four players and several other draft assets to Milwaukee in return.

Giannis’ older brother Thanasis played with him for six total seasons on the Bucks, and they even won an NBA championship together in 2021. Younger brother Alex then joined the fun last season on the Milwaukee roster, meaning that the Bucks had three Antetokounmpo brothers on their team at one point.

One interested trade suitor for Giannis was said to have been turned off by the possibility of having to take on the brothers as well. Everyone even joked in the aftermath of Giannis’ trade to the Heat that Miami might now have to bring in Thanasis and Alex too.

But the Heat famously run a tight ship where no one player is bigger than the organization (even LeBron James was largely unable to dictate moves during his stint in Miami from 2010-14 ). As such, any efforts by the 10-time All-Star Antetokounmpo to bring his less-skilled brothers into the mix with the Heat will apparently be dead on arrival.