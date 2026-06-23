Heat likely to lose 1 player after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade early Tuesday, but the consequences of that deal are likely to lead to a key player departing.

Multiple reports Tuesday indicated that the Heat are highly unlikely to be able to keep Norman Powell after acquiring Antetokounmpo. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Heat accept that it will be “very difficult” for the Heat to keep Powell financially, and that the team expects him to be involved in a sign-and-trade.

The Detroit Pistons are expected to be one of the teams interested in Powell, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

The Pistons have interest in Norman Powell (per @JakeLFischer ) and have the cap space to bid more than what Miami can (if Wiggins stays) because the Heat has a $209 M hard cap. But there are plenty of other SG options, including Coby White, Simons, Grimes, Hardaway Jr., Duncan… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 23, 2026

Powell is an unrestricted free agent and could reasonably command a salary worth upwards of $20 million per year. The Heat are already approaching luxury tax territory without him on the books, making it highly unlikely that they can afford to keep Powell while giving themselves any wiggle room to add other players.

Powell, 33, was a first-time All-Star for the Heat last season. He averaged 21.7 points per game and shot 38 percent from three while appearing in 58 games.