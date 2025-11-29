Hornets fan gets ejected after an incident with Josh Giddey

After a fan incident involving Zach LaVine earlier this week, one of LaVine’s former teammates had a fan incident of his own on Friday night.

The Chicago Bulls played an NBA Cup game vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. In the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., a Hornets fan sitting courtside was ejected for talking trash to Bulls guard Josh Giddey.

With just 1:16 remaining in the contest, the fan appeared to flip the double bird at Giddey ahead of an inbounds play. That led to Giddey walking over and exchanging words with the fan.

NBA referee Kevin Scott (No. 24) then separated Giddey from the fan and motioned for arena security to have the fan ejected. The fan was then escorted from his seats by multiple security staffers.

Here is the full video of the incident.

Courtside fan held up the game and got booted at the end of Bulls/Hornets for heckling Giddey pic.twitter.com/cpcNuTQgIk — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) November 29, 2025

The Hornets were up fairly comfortably at the time and went on to win by a final score of 123-116. Thus, the fan was obviously content to start acting a fool from the sideline.

On Wednesday, a Sacramento Kings fan was ejected from a game for going at the Kings guard LaVine during play. Now on Friday, it was the turn of Giddey, who was teammates with LaVine on the Bulls last year, to be admonished by a hostile fan.