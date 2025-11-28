Fan got ejected from Kings game after going after Zach LaVine

An unruly Sacramento Kings fan got ejected on Wednesday after going off on Zach LaVine.

LaVine’s Kings trailed the Phoenix Suns 102-86 with under six minutes left to play at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. An 8-0 Suns run forced the Kings to call a timeout.

During the stoppage in play, the fan started yelling furiously at LaVine, blaming him for the on-court collapse. The fan had to be restrained by security personnel and was eventually thrown out. The man made sure LaVine heard him as he was escorted off the floor.

An apparent disturbance with a Kings fan put the game on hold 😳 pic.twitter.com/1djfk3f1JR — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 27, 2025

Zach LaVine to a Kings fan who told him to “play some defense for once”



“GO HOME B*TCH”



The fan was then removed from the game 😳



(Via @KingCharge)pic.twitter.com/9yHYhbSVeb — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 27, 2025

Fans later discovered that the man is an internet personality named Devlin Carter, who also happens to be a Kings season ticket holder. Carter took to social media after the game to explain why he was “livid” at LaVine.

Carter pointed to LaVine having multiple defensive lapses, which pushed him to voice out what he believed most Kings fans were feeling.

LaVine did not have his best game in the 112-100 loss to the Suns. Aside from playing poor defense, the Kings All-Star finished with just 13 points on 5/14 shooting and 6 turnovers.