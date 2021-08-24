Iggy Azalea addresses rumor of affair with Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating of cheating on Khloe Kardashian multiple times, and one of the latest rumors claimed he did so with rapper Iggy Azalea. Both Thompson and Azalea say there is no truth to that.

Azalea took to Twitter on Sunday to address what she called the “very weird fake news making the rounds.” She claimed she has never been in the same room with Thompson and doesn’t even know him.

Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like….

Y’all are really that bored?!?! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

Literally have never even been in the same building as that man.

I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON, https://t.co/Yuht7hPehc — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

Azalea said in another tweet that she is frustrated because she’s a “real person” and doesn’t appreciate when her life “gets disrupted by bullsh–.”

Thompson also seemingly denied the rumor, which began on a YouTuber’s live stream.

Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021

Thompson and Kardashian have two children together. They have broken up and gotten back together multiple times. Thompson and Lamar Odom, Kardashian’s ex, got in an Instagram squabble last month, and Khloe did not seem too pleased.

