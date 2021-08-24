 Skip to main content
Iggy Azalea addresses rumor of affair with Tristan Thompson

August 24, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating of cheating on Khloe Kardashian multiple times, and one of the latest rumors claimed he did so with rapper Iggy Azalea. Both Thompson and Azalea say there is no truth to that.

Azalea took to Twitter on Sunday to address what she called the “very weird fake news making the rounds.” She claimed she has never been in the same room with Thompson and doesn’t even know him.

Azalea said in another tweet that she is frustrated because she’s a “real person” and doesn’t appreciate when her life “gets disrupted by bullsh–.”

Thompson also seemingly denied the rumor, which began on a YouTuber’s live stream.

Thompson and Kardashian have two children together. They have broken up and gotten back together multiple times. Thompson and Lamar Odom, Kardashian’s ex, got in an Instagram squabble last month, and Khloe did not seem too pleased.

H/T Egotastic Sports

