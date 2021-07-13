Khloe Kardashian thinks Lamar Odom-Tristan Thompson squabble was ‘childish’

Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson got in an Instagram squabble last week in the comments of a Khloe Kardashian post. Apparently their tiff didn’t leave Kardashian impressed.

E! News reported Monday about Kardashian’s feelings, based on information from an insider.

“Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the insider told E!. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”

Of course she got a laugh from it. How could she not? Odom was acting super thirsty in her comments section. Not to be outdone, Thompson sent a warning to Odom in response.

Thompson and Kardashian began dating in 2016 and share a child together. They broke up last month, but Thompson reportedly is trying to get back together with Kardashian. He has some competition from Odom.