Pacers hopeful Domantas Sabonis can still play in restarted season

Domantas Sabonis’ foot injury is definitely worrisome, but the Indiana Pacers are optimistic that his 2019-20 campaign is not quite over yet.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan told reporters on Sunday that the team is “hopeful” that the All-Star big man can still play in the restarted season.

“We do know what it is,” said McMillan of Sabonis’ injury, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star. “We’re hopeful that he will return and be able to play with us the remainder of this season.”

Sabonis, 24, was reported to have suffered a “significant” foot injury and has since left the bubble in Orlando to undergo treatment. He was averaging career highs in points (18.5), rebounds (12.0), and assists per game (5.0) before play was suspended in March.

The Pacers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference and have the same record as the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Their spot in the playoffs is guaranteed though as they are 8.5 games ahead of the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets. Thus, they will hold out hope that Sabonis can potentially participate at some point during the postseason, which begins on Aug. 18.