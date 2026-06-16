NBA insider reveals uncertainty surrounding Utah Jazz draft choice

The Utah Jazz hold the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA draft, but they reportedly are unsure of which player to take.

The decision will likely come down to Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, although one of the latter two is expected to go first overall to the Washington Wizards .

NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Utah is “genuinely torn” on which of the three players to take with the draft one week away.

Peterson, the Kansas Jayhawks star, revealed he only visited the Wizards and did not plan on visiting Utah. However, Jones added that the Jazz weren’t surprised by Peterson’s decision, and the franchise selected Ace Bailey fifth overall a year ago despite the Rutgers star not going on a visit to Utah.

Dybantsa, who played his lone college season at BYU, has long been viewed as the top pick, and reports stated that he expects to be selected by the Wizards first overall.

If that ends up being the case, the Jazz will then decide between Peterson and Boozer, the son of Carlos Boozer, who starred in his only college season at Duke.

The 2026 NBA Draft is on Tuesday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and rumors should continue to fly all the way until the Wizards are on the clock.