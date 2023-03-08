Interestingly-timed report surfaces about Grant Williams’ health

Grant Williams’ camp may be trying to do some damage control this week.

The Boston Celtics forward Williams ended up with egg on his face during Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams got fouled on a putback attempt with 0.8 seconds left and the score tied 109-109. Needing to make just one free throw to win the game for the Celtics, Williams started trash-talking Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, saying that he would make both free throws. But in a Shakespearean twist of irony, Williams instead missed both free throws, and the Cavs went on to beat the Celtics in overtime.

Grant Williams tells Donovan Mitchell he's going to make both potential game-winning free throws and then misses both of them. Celtics end up losing in OT. pic.twitter.com/7BFpwfzXNm — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 7, 2023

On Wednesday, a report then emerged that Williams is actually battling an injury. The Athletic’s Jared Weiss said that Williams has been struggling with a strained ligament in his shooting elbow since mid-February and is experiencing discomfort turning or grabbing with his right hand as a result. Weiss adds that Williams’ injury has been exacerbated by inflammation in the surrounding muscle and that he aggravated the strain during a practice this past weekend.

You can read Weiss’ full reporting on the situation here.

For Williams, who will be a restricted free agent in the summer, no one is doubting the legitimacy of his injury. His statistics since mid-February (6.8 points per game on just 37.0 percent shooting from the floor) point to a real issue as well. But Williams will almost certainly get clowned over the timing of this report, especially since he is one of the NBA’s leading instigators.