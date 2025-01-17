Isaiah Stewart involved in another heated on-court incident

Beef Stew is back to his old ways in big 2025.

The Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons had a heated incident at the end of their game on Thursday. With the final seconds ticking away in a 111-100 win for the Pacers, Indiana’s Pascal Siakam was dribbling the clock out and began talking to Detroit’s Cade Cunningham. Eventually, players from both teams hopped into the mix and began jawing at each other, this time with the final buzzer now having sounded.

Pascal Siakam started talking at the end of the game. I think it’s safe to say both of teams don’t like each other. pic.twitter.com/tveUyx0W12 — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) January 17, 2025

Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, who didn’t close the game but played 21 minutes, escalated the situation by coming over from the bench area and yelling and pointing at Pacers counterpart Myles Turner. Stewart could be seen saying, “You play with Legos” at Turner before the two teams finally went their separate ways.

Here is the video of the Stewart-Turner moment.

Isaiah Stewart walking up to Myles Turner and telling him “you play with Lego’s” has me in actual tears. He had that clip loaded like he’s been prepared for this moment for a minute pic.twitter.com/brZBpkxvlo — coach couch (@idkhoops) January 17, 2025

Stewart was referencing Turner’s known fondness for Legos, particularly Star Wars Legos.

Turner got the last laugh though as he finished with a game-high 28 points in the win for the Pacers (who were playing without a key starter due to suspension). Meanwhile, Stewart finished with two points and has not scored in double figures since before Thanksgiving.

Stewart is known by now as one of the most confrontational players in the NBA. He once tried to fight LeBron James during a game and actually did fight a different opponent last year, throwing a punch in the arena before a game (leading to Stewart’s arrest and citation). At least this time around, Stewart is no longer punching guys and is instead just roasting them.