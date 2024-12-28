NBA legend Isiah Thomas reveals unfortunate health news

Isiah Thomas is opening up this week about a health issue he is battling.

Appearing on a recent episode of Mark Jackson’s podcast “Come And Talk 2 Me,” Thomas revealed that he has Bell’s Palsy. He noted that the condition has been causing his mouth and his facial muscles to droop on one side.

“I’ve gotten a lot of love from people saying, ‘Well, Isiah’s sick. What is he going through?'” said Thomas. “I haven’t really told anybody, but I’ve got Bell’s Palsy … That’s why you see me like this. I appreciate the prayers and the love. That’s what’s happening with my mouth right now. I just wanted everyone to know that.”

Bell’s Palsy is a neurological condition that causes weakness or paralysis in the muscles on one side of the face. It generally tends to improve with time, but cases can range from mild to severe. A few years ago, an active NBA star also dealt with Bell’s Palsy during the postseason.

Thomas, now 63 years old, played in the NBA from 1981-94, winning two championships and making 12 All-Star teams. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000 and also had stints as head coach of the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks, and Florida International University.

Since then, Thomas has mostly been doing commentating work, including for NBA TV and TNT. He also recently played a role advising new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, a Detroit-area native.