Ja Morant calls out NBA over drug tests

Resident basketball extraterrestrial Ja Morant has everyone, including the NBA themselves, wondering exactly how he does it.

The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant called out the league in a tweet Tuesday after receiving another drug test (what Morant estimated was his sixth or seventh drug test of the season).

“been drug tested like 6 times this season,” wrote Morant. “walked in the arena & found out i got another one today.”

been drug tested like 6 times this season . walked in the arena & found out i got another one today 😂🙄😒 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 17, 2023

Morant’s latest drug test comes with Memphis on a ten-game winning streak that has catapulted them to the top of the Western Conference (where they are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets). Averaging 27.5 points and 7.9 assists per game, Morant has led the charge for the Grizzlies. He also had the dunk of the decade against the Indiana Pacers this past weekend.

Of course, getting tested that many times without a single positive result is something that speaks for itself. The 23-year-old meteor Morant is nothing but pure skill and athleticism. But he is not the only NBA star who has gotten a seemingly less-than-random drug test lately.