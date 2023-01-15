Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court.

In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate Santi Aldama, rumbled into the paint, and rose up to dunk Pacers big man Jalen Smith’s soul right out of his body.

Take a look at the spectacular slam (which probably violated several local ordinances on obscenity):

EVERY ANGLE OF JA MORANT'S UNBELIEVABLE DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 😱📽️ pic.twitter.com/8u1j6ZNH3F — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

With that dunk, Morant is now officially the owner of the Indiana Pacers franchise, and Smith is now officially in witness protection.

Morant was asked after the game (which the Grizzlies won 130-112) what was behind his massive dunk and dropped a legendary response.

“The Ja 1s,” Morant replied, per Grizzlies writer Drew Hill. “It’s the shoes.”

The Ja 1s are Morant’s very first signature shoe (with Nike) and were just unveiled last month. What a way that is indeed for Morant to promote them.

The springs-for-joints Morant has already had some magical poster dunks in his young NBA career (including during the playoffs). But Saturday’s crime of moral turpitude on Smith is now undoubtedly Morant’s best one yet.