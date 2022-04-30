Ja Morant responds to talk of Grizzlies disrespecting T-Wolves’ logo

The Memphis Grizzlies advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, and there was some talk about them disrespecting their opponent after the game. Ja Morant insists that narrative is another media fabrication.

After the Grizzlies defeated the T-Wolves 114-106 in Game 6, Morant and Dillon Brooks celebrated by dancing arm-in-arm on the court at Target Center. Some felt they intentionally danced across Minnesota’s team logo.

Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks dancing on the Wolves logo pic.twitter.com/7jOD12vuaW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 30, 2022

One reporter pointed out that it was probably a coincidence that Morant and Brooks began their dance on the logo. Morant tweeted that he is not surprised the media would try to turn it into something more.

it's the media 😂 say anything to start something for likes & retweets https://t.co/xaYxY1PuEg — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 30, 2022

Morant and his teammates often dance after victories. Patrick Beverley took a shot at them over it earlier in the season, so you knew they were going to bust out their moves after eliminating Minnesota.

Damn Memphis Grizz no dancing or talking crazzzy tonight huh 🤔 awwww ok Good Luck rest of the way — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 25, 2022

Kyrie Irving showed us what disrespecting an opponent’s logo looks like after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Boston Celtics in a playoff game last season (video here). Even if Morant and Brooks took pleasure in dancing on Minnesota’s logo, that was pretty tame.