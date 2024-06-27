 Skip to main content
Ja Morant had incredible reaction on Instagram to Grizzlies’ Zach Edey pick

June 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Ja Morant smiling

Feb 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is feeling some kind of way about his new teammate.

The Memphis Grizzlies went for size in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, using their No. 9 overall pick on former Purdue center Zach Edey. The move cemented a meteoric rise up the draft boards for the two-time National College Player of the Year Edey, who was once projected as a late second-round pick.

In a post to his Instagram Story, the Grizzlies star Morant had a priceless reaction to the Edey pick. Morant shared the movie clip from “Rush Hour 3” where Chris Tucker’s character comes face-to-face with the Kung-Fu Giant. Take a look.

Edey stands 7-foot-4 while Morant is “only” 6-foot-2. That may not be as big of a height difference as the one of Tucker and Sun Mingming, the 7-foot-9 ex-Chinese basketball player who acted in the film … but it isn’t too far off.

The 2023-24 NCAA scoring leader Edey was drawing strong interest from a different lottery team prior to the draft. But it was ultimately the Grizzlies who pulled the trigger on him, thus giving Morant a very large new pick-and-roll partner.

