Ja Morant had incredible reaction on Instagram to Grizzlies’ Zach Edey pick

Ja Morant is feeling some kind of way about his new teammate.

The Memphis Grizzlies went for size in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, using their No. 9 overall pick on former Purdue center Zach Edey. The move cemented a meteoric rise up the draft boards for the two-time National College Player of the Year Edey, who was once projected as a late second-round pick.

In a post to his Instagram Story, the Grizzlies star Morant had a priceless reaction to the Edey pick. Morant shared the movie clip from “Rush Hour 3” where Chris Tucker’s character comes face-to-face with the Kung-Fu Giant. Take a look.

Ja Morant’s new instagram story pic.twitter.com/ruWi8L9QQI — BIGMEM12 (@BIGMEM12) June 27, 2024

Edey stands 7-foot-4 while Morant is “only” 6-foot-2. That may not be as big of a height difference as the one of Tucker and Sun Mingming, the 7-foot-9 ex-Chinese basketball player who acted in the film … but it isn’t too far off.

The 2023-24 NCAA scoring leader Edey was drawing strong interest from a different lottery team prior to the draft. But it was ultimately the Grizzlies who pulled the trigger on him, thus giving Morant a very large new pick-and-roll partner.