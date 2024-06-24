Report: NBA team with top-10 pick ‘extremely high’ on Zach Edey

Many analysts have predicted that Zach Edey will not be taken early in the first round of the NBA Draft, but one team with a top-10 pick might have their eye on the former Purdue star.

In a feature he published on Monday, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that there are people around the NBA who believe the Portland Trail Blazers are “extremely high” on Edey. Portland has picks Nos. 7 and 14 overall.

Edey worked out for the Trail Blazers earlier this month, but the belief was that Portland was eyeing the 7-foot-4 center for their second of two first-round picks. O’Connor notes that the Blazers seem determined to pair a top center with Scoot Henderson and their young core, whether it is Edey or UConn’s Donovan Clingan.

Edey was the Big Ten Player of the Year and National Player of the Year two years in a row. He helped Purdue reach the national championship game this season before losing to UConn. There has been talk that his game will not translate well to the NBA, but he has been working to improve in areas that will make him a better pro prospect.

Another notable Western Conference team has shown interest in Edey, but he might go higher than many anticipate.