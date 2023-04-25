Ja Morant’s right elbow looks so messed up

Ja Morant was already known to be playing through a right hand injury for the Memphis Grizzlies, but it sure looked like his right elbow was a problem during Game 4.

Morant’s right elbow was very swollen late in Game 4 of his Grizzlies’ Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Viewers noticed how bad Morant’s elbow looked late in the game.

Morant suffered his hand injury while bracing a fall during Game 1 of the series (video here). He did not play in Game 2 but returned for Game 3 and scored 45 points.

In Game 4, Morant seemed to aggravate the injury after falling. He was seen grabbing his right hand late in the game.

Ja appeared to re-injure his hand on this play. pic.twitter.com/gZ7oCIk3PD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2023

Morant will likely need some treatment on both his hand and elbow ahead of Game 5 in Memphis. The Grizzlies lost 117-111 in overtime to fall behind 3-1 in the series.