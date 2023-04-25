 Skip to main content
Ja Morant’s right elbow looks so messed up

April 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ja Morant on the floor

Ja Morant was already known to be playing through a right hand injury for the Memphis Grizzlies, but it sure looked like his right elbow was a problem during Game 4.

Morant’s right elbow was very swollen late in Game 4 of his Grizzlies’ Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Viewers noticed how bad Morant’s elbow looked late in the game.

Morant suffered his hand injury while bracing a fall during Game 1 of the series (video here). He did not play in Game 2 but returned for Game 3 and scored 45 points.

In Game 4, Morant seemed to aggravate the injury after falling. He was seen grabbing his right hand late in the game.

Morant will likely need some treatment on both his hand and elbow ahead of Game 5 in Memphis. The Grizzlies lost 117-111 in overtime to fall behind 3-1 in the series.

