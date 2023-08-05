Former No. 2 overall pick could sign to play in Europe

According to Jose Ignacio Huguet and Lucas Clemente of Mundo Deportivo, Jabari Parker passed a physical with FC Barcelona on Friday.

While there is no agreement in place between both parties just yet, the medical examination is a clear sign of interest. The news comes just a day after 2022 Euroleague MVP Nikola Mirotic left FC Barcelona for a move to reigning Italian champion Olimpia Milano. With a massive hole to fill at the power forward spot, Parker could step in and become an instant contributor within Barca’s offense.

If Parker does end up replacing Mirotic in FC Barcelona’s starting unit, it would add another chapter to their oddly intertwined basketball journey. The two already share strengths as offense-first forwards with questionable defense. Beyond that, the two have seen their careers mirror each other in reverse.

Both Parker and Mirotic entered the NBA in 2014 — Parker with the Milwaukee Bucks and Mirotic with the Chicago Bulls. Parker and Mirotic each played four seasons with their original club. Then in the 2018-19 season, Parker left Milwaukee and signed with the Chicago Bulls. In that same season, Mirotic was eventually traded to the Bucks, who made the Eastern Conference Finals the year after Parker departed.

Now, Parker is being linked as Mirotic’s potential replacement on a team in an entirely different continent.

Parker last played professionally with the Boston Celtics in the 2021-22 season. He played in just 12 games, averaging 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest. Parker was initially slated to play for the Bucks in the 2023 NBA Summer League before having to pull out due to a family matter.