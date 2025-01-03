Jaden Ivey shares inspiring message despite his leg injury

Jaden Ivey shared an inspiring message via social media on Thursday despite suffering a significant leg injury.

Ivey was taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering an injury during a collision in his Detroit Pistons’ win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The Pistons announced on Thursday that Ivey had suffered a broken left fibula, for which he had surgery. The break is said to be clean, which means Ivey might be able to return sooner than expected. He is set to be evaluated in four weeks.

In response to a social media post reporting his injury, Ivey shared a positive message.

“I promise to come back even better. The recovery starts now,” Ivey wrote on X.

I promise to come back even better. The recovery starts now #DetroitBasketball https://t.co/gdafJvH7WS — Jaden Ivey (@JadensIV) January 2, 2025

Pistons fans have to love that.

Ivey was the No. 5 pick in 2022 and has really come into his own this season. The 22-year-old guard has averaged 17.6 points on 46 percent shooting this season, which are both career-high marks. He seems intent on getting back on track after his recovery.