Jalen Brunson completely bamboozled Kings defender with deceptive move

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has been dismantling opposing defenses all season long. Add Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis to Brunson’s growing list if victims.

Brunson had 42 points on Saturday in a 98-91 Knicks win at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Knicks star’s penultimate bucket had fans on social media buzzing.

Brunson had Ellis isolated at the top of the key with just over 40 seconds left in the game. Brunson pretended to call for a screen from center Isaiah Hartenstein. But the gesture was just a feint that completely fooled Ellis, who turned his head in anticipation of a screen coming.

Brunson blew by Ellis and scored a floater in the paint to put the Knicks up 96-91.

Jalen Brunson euro-steps his way for the 40-piece 🥶 pic.twitter.com/DthYlQ8vOk — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 17, 2024

Ellis’ stunned reaction to Brunson blowing by him made the trickery feel like it was straight out of a Looney Tunes gag.

Just when you thought Jalen Brunson couldn’t possibly have anything left in his bag… he seals the game on a “madja-look.” pic.twitter.com/JOSQHcnCuD — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) March 17, 2024

Brunson finished with 42 points on 17/28 shooting from the floor. He became the first Knicks player to record back-to-back 40-point games since Carmelo Anthony did it a full decade prior. Brunson joined Anthony, Patrick Ewing, and Bernard King as the only Knicks to ever achieve the feat.

Brunson has done nothing but endear himself to the Knicks fan base all season long. His monster performance Saturday only added to the growing adoration he’s received in New York.