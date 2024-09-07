Jamal Murray signs big new contract with Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have locked up a key piece of their core for years to come.

The Nuggets on Saturday signed guard Jamal Murray to a four-year, $208 million max extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The agreement means Murray will no longer become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Under the terms of the deal, Murray will make $36 million this season, then see a significant jump to $46.4 million to 2025-26. By the final year of the deal, Murray will be making $57.5 million.

Locking down Murray was priority business for the Nuggets, who have built one of the best cores in the league. The deal was said to be close roughly two months ago, but it took a bit of extra time for the final details to be worked out.

There have been reports of some internal friction within the Nuggets organization recently. There is little doubt, however, that everyone agreed on the importance of keeping Murray in the fold long-term.