James Harden arrested on weapons charge

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested early Saturday on a weapons charge.

Harden was arrested in Texas and charged with unlawful carrying of weapons, according to TMZ Sports. The Cavaliers guard allegedly had an unholstered handgun in his car sitting in plain sight of officers.

Harden’s charge is a misdemeanor. He has a court date scheduled for June 22 regarding the incident.

While Harden’s off-court behavior has drawn scrutiny before, this is his first real brush with the law. Presumably, it will not have too much of an impact on his upcoming free agency. The expectation is that the Cavaliers will negotiate a new contract with him after trading for him during the season.

Harden averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists for Cleveland in 26 games during the regular season. His playoff performances were a mixed bag and left a lot to be desired against the New York Knicks , but the Cavaliers certainly traded for the 36-year-old with the intention of keeping him around for at least another year or two.