James Harden clears 1 thing up about relationship with Kevin Durant

It has been years since James Harden and Kevin Durant last played as teammates, but in the eyes of the Los Angeles Clippers star, his relationship with his fellow future Basketball Hall of Famer remains the same.

On Tuesday, the Clippers and Durant’s Houston Rockets met for the second time in the 2025-26 NBA season, with Los Angeles scoring a 128-108 victory at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. After the game, the NBA posted a video of Harden getting a bucket and drawing a foul from Durant.

The NBA captioned it, “They used to be brothers in OKC,” which Harden later saw when he went on social media.

Harden reposted the video and added a confirmation about where he and Durant stand.

“Still brothers!” the 2017–18 NBA Most Valuable Player wrote.

Harden and Durant used to be teammates for three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden later moved on to the Rockets, escaping the shadows of Russell Westbrook and Durant, who were then the face of the OKC franchise. Several years later, Harden and Durant reconnected as teammates with the Brooklyn Nets, though success turned out to be hard to come by for the team despite a superstar-laden roster.

As for Tuesday’s Clippers-Rockets meeting, Harden scored 29 points with 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in LA’s win, while Durant had 22 points with 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 assist.

The Clippers and the Rockets will see each other two more times this season, so expect more fireworks on the court between Harden and Durant as opponents.