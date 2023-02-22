 Skip to main content
James Harden likely to leave 76ers this summer for 1 team?

February 21, 2023
by Darryn Albert
James Harden looking on

Nov 15, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) arrives to Toyota Center prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden may be coming back to his old kingdom.

Houston Rockets reporter Kelly Iko of The Athletic said this week that he believes the Philadelphia 76ers guard Harden has a 70 percent chance of being on the Rockets next season. Iko noted that “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Harden can become a free agent this summer by declining his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. He played for the Rockets from 2012 to 2021, winning three scoring titles and an MVP award with them. Harden was treated and catered to as Houston’s franchise player, privileges he no longer enjoys on Joel Embiid’s 76ers team. A few months ago, the rumors began that Harden was considering a return to the Rockets.

It is true that Harden will be 34 later this year and has seen his skills decline a bit since his Houston tenure. But the Rockets’ new franchise guard, Jalen Green, still hasn’t been too convincing in terms of leadership and efficiency. Harden did also recently make a big career move indicating that he plans to explore his options in free agency.

Houston RocketsJames HardenPhiladelphia 76ers
