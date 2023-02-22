James Harden likely to leave 76ers this summer for 1 team?

James Harden may be coming back to his old kingdom.

Houston Rockets reporter Kelly Iko of The Athletic said this week that he believes the Philadelphia 76ers guard Harden has a 70 percent chance of being on the Rockets next season. Iko noted that “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

#Rockets insider @KellyIko said he thinks there’s a 70% chance Harden will be on the Rockets opening day roster next season: “When there’s smoke there’s fire” 👀 pic.twitter.com/nfR2Y7O7Hf — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) February 21, 2023

Harden can become a free agent this summer by declining his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. He played for the Rockets from 2012 to 2021, winning three scoring titles and an MVP award with them. Harden was treated and catered to as Houston’s franchise player, privileges he no longer enjoys on Joel Embiid’s 76ers team. A few months ago, the rumors began that Harden was considering a return to the Rockets.

It is true that Harden will be 34 later this year and has seen his skills decline a bit since his Houston tenure. But the Rockets’ new franchise guard, Jalen Green, still hasn’t been too convincing in terms of leadership and efficiency. Harden did also recently make a big career move indicating that he plans to explore his options in free agency.