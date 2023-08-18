James Harden planning to play in China after NBA?

James Harden has made headlines this week during a promotional tour in China, and it sounds like the former NBA MVP is really enjoying his time overseas.

Harden has attended several Adidas-sponsored events during his trip to China. At one of them, he left fans shocked yet ecstatic when he blasted Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey. Harden called Morey a “liar” and said he would never play for a team with which Morey is associated again.

Harden also said during one media event that he would love to play in China at some point.

“Every time I come here, the love is just like … it’s crazy, you know what I mean?” Harden said, via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. … Love is always crazy here.”

Though he did not go into detail, it seemed like Harden was saying he is open to playing professionally in China. Of course, the 33-year-old remains under contract with the Sixers after he exercised his $35.6 million player option and demanded that the team trade him.

The 76ers have stopped actively trying to trade Harden and say they expect him to be with the team through the start of next season. Harden seems intent on sitting out training camp if he is not moved.

Harden may only be able to hold out for so long, however. There is a clause in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement that may pose a major problem for him.