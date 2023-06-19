James Harden now expected to sign with 1 team?

Things may be changing behind the scenes regarding James Harden’s free agency, at least according to some speculation around the NBA.

Harden has primarily been linked with the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, with the Rockets initially seen as having an advantage. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his “Lowe Post” podcast, however, that the feeling around the league is that Harden will now return to Philadelphia.

“The brakes have now been pumped, like slammed on, around the league to the point that I bet if you poll 50 front office executives, the majority of them would guess he’s going back to Philly,” Lowe said, via RealGM. “I don’t know what the hell is going to happen. We’ll see.”

Reports had previously indicated that Harden was feeling torn between the 76ers and the Rockets. Philadelphia has a new coach in Nick Nurse, which had prompted some links to one of his former players. That becomes less likely if Harden returns.

Harden averaged 21 points and 10.7 assists per game last season for the Sixers. He took less money to allow the team to bolster the roster last season, but is not expected to be as accommodating this summer.