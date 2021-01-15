James Harden has classic response to question about his conditioning

James Harden spoke with the media on Friday for the first time since he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. It wasn’t long before the former MVP was asked about his conditioning, and Harden’s reaction certainly made it seem like he has seen all the memes about him.

Harden couldn’t help but bust out a huge smile when a reporter asked him to describe his conditioning level at this point in the season. He only gave a one-word response, but his reaction said it all.

"James, how would you describe your conditioning level now at this point in the season?" pic.twitter.com/M5zzOcY2Z4 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 15, 2021

Harden reported to the Houston Rockets late during the offseason, and people immediately took note of how out of shape he looked (check out this photo). Even a famous actor made a joke at Harden’s expense.

That was a few weeks ago, but it doesn’t look like Harden is in any better shape now. A TV announcer cracked a joke about his weight during warmups before Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. You can see that video here.