Report: James Harden may have violated COVID-19 protocol with strip club trip

James Harden remains with the Houston Rockets as their season gets set to tip off on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but there is a chance he may not be eligible to play in the game.

A video that was obtained by Black Sports Online this week claimed to show Harden partying without a mask on at a strip club on Monday night. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Rockets are working with the NBA league office to review the video and determine if Harden violated COVID-19 protocols.

If Harden is found to have violated NBA protocols, he may not be eligible to play on Wednesday night.

Harden arrived late to training camp with the Rockets earlier this month, and several photos and videos on social media showed that he was attending a rapper’s birthday partying and hitting nightclubs before he got to Houston. Harden then cleared COVID-19 protocols by testing negative several times.

The Rockets are still exploring trade options for Harden. While he is under contract for two more seasons and the team does not have to rush, it sounds like things are getting a bit tense between Harden and his teammates.