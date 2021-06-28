Report: Jason Kidd could bring Lakers assistants with him to Mavs

Jason Kidd needs to assemble a coaching staff to assist him with the Dallas Mavericks, and he could raid his current staff in order to fulfill his needs.

Kidd was hired on Friday as the next coach of the Mavericks. Southern California News Group’s Kyle Goon reports that sources told him Kidd could look to the Lakers’ staff to fill out his staff.

The Lakers have Lionel Hollins, Phil Handy, Miles Simon, Quinton Crawford and Mike Penberthy as assistants on Frank Vogel’s staff. That gives Kidd plenty of options.

Kidd, 48, has previous head coaching experience with the Nets and Bucks. He has been an assistant with the Lakers since 2019, a year after his firing by Milwaukee.