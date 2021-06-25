Jason Kidd hired as head coach of Mavericks

Jason Kidd has returned to the Dallas Mavericks.

Kidd has agreed to a deal with the Mavericks to become their next head coach, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Niko Harrison, who was previously a top executive at Nike, has been hired to run the Mavs’ basketball operations department.

Nico Harrison will serve as the Mavs‘ new General Manager and run basketball operations, sources said. https://t.co/WK2pUKtZ6y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2021

It was reported earlier this week that Kidd was the top choice for Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Kidd has a 183-190 record as a head coach, leading the Nets and Bucks. His teams have reached the playoffs three times. The 48-year-old was fired by Milwaukee during the 2017-2018 season.

The Mavericks drafted Kidd with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 draft. He spent two-plus seasons for the team before being traded to the Phoenix Suns. Kidd then returned to Dallas in 2008 and won a championship with the team in 2011.