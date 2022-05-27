Did Jason Kidd issue challenge to Luka Doncic after series ended?

Jason Kidd issued a challenge to the Dallas Mavericks after they were eliminated from the postseason on Thursday night, and many felt it was directed toward the coach’s best player.

The Mavericks managed to avoid a sweep, but the Golden State Warriors finished them off with a 120-110 win in Game 5. Even though Dallas overcame long odds to even advance to the Western Conference Finals, Kidd still seemed disappointed in the result. He spoke about how the Mavs need to be “hungry” this offseason.

Jason Kidd after Mavs eliminated: “Now, it’s about what’s our appetite come next season? Next season, are we going to be hungry? And then, are we going to train this summer to understand what it means to play until May and June?” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 27, 2022

Doncic had another outstanding season and played well for the most part during the playoffs. However, there have been questions about his weight since he came into the NBA.

There were reports earlier this year that Doncic’s weight was out of control. He got back into shape several months into the season, but he did not look to be in peak condition when training camp began. The same was true two seasons ago when Doncic’s weight issue became a meme.

It would not be a surprise if Kidd’s remarks were made with Doncic in mind. A 23-year-old franchise player should not be showing up to work out of shape. Doncic has to make sure that does not happen again next season.