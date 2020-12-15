Luka Doncic has funny reaction to concerns about his weight

Luka Doncic does not particularly seem to mind all the “Donthicc” memes.

The Internet took notice of the Dallas Mavericks star looking a little hefty during the start of preseason play over the weekend.

Nba players they are just like us. Or me specifically pic.twitter.com/R34Rlo66e0 — Kirk (@KirkSeriousFace) December 13, 2020

luka out here bulking https://t.co/ZyXOd1x2WN — toplevel ricky capalot (@oralplane) December 14, 2020

Fat Luka https://t.co/jBGzAv85ad — Lightskin Jimmy Butler (@callmehuie) December 13, 2020

When asked about the social media reaction to his weight on Monday, Doncic laughed it off.

“What can I say? I’ve never been a muscular guy,” said Doncic, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

““I mean, people on Twitter say every [kind of] stuff,” the 21-year-old added. “But, it’s true I’m not in my best shape. I will get there for sure. But, you know, I’ve never been a muscular guy, so what can I say?”

Doncic, who is listed at 230 pounds, put up gaudy numbers last year of 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. He relies more on craftiness than on explosiveness, so he can afford to take more time to get into shape.

That said, Doncic’s weight has been a concern in the past, so it will be a storyline to watch with the regular season tipping off in just one week.