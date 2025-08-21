Jaylen Brown’s father accused of brutally stabbing man in parking lot

The father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was arrested on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, and some disturbing new details from the alleged incident have surfaced.

Marselles Brown, who is Jaylen’s father, has been accused of stabbing a youth football coach in Las Vegas during a dispute that began in a parking lot at All American Park. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Brown fled the scene but was eventually located and taken into custody. The victim, who has been identified as Cross Tupuola, was rushed to a local hospital to undergo surgery.

According to a police report that was obtained by TMZ, Tupuola’s girlfriend said Brown hit the door of the victim’s Lincoln Navigator as Brown was getting out of the passenger seat of a different car. The woman claimed Tupuola got out to check the damage, at which point Brown called him a “b–ch a–” and began walking away.

The woman said the two men got into a verbal altercation and agreed to a physical fight, but Brown allegedly pulled out an object and swung his arm in a stabbing motion. The woman said Brown stabbed Tupuola multiple times in the abdomen.

The police report states that the victim suffered “stab wounds in the upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound on his left hand that penetrated his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair.” Tupuola was in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Police spoke with several witnesses who said Brown did not act in self-defense and that he was the aggressor. One witness claimed he could see extremely gruesome injuries in the victim’s abdomen area.

Photos from the scene appeared to show blood splattered across the back of a car.

TMZ reports that Jaylen does not have a close relationship with his father and was unaware of the incident until the news surfaced on Thursday.

Marselles, who is said to be 7 feet tall and 300 pounds, is a former professional boxer. He had a record of 33-18-1 with 25 knockouts in his career.